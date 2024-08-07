Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,152 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 82,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $918,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.78. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

