Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.00

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 7107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Almacenes Éxito

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.0113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTO. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

