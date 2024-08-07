Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,143. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Earnings History for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.