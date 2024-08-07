Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,143. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

