Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $161.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.77. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,732,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.