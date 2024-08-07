AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.60.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:ALA opened at C$32.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.88. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$24.67 and a 12 month high of C$33.94.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total value of C$597,006.00. Also, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $627,795 and have sold 146,650 shares valued at $4,461,012. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Articles

