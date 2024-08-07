Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 629,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.95. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

