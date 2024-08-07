Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a report released on Friday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. Amazon.com has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

