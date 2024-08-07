Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 5.5% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $152.14 and last traded at $158.67. 29,912,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 43,180,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.90.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,628,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

