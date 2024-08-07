Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.85

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 264071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Ambarella Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $65,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth $23,495,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth $567,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

