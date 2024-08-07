Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRC stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 157,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,394. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

