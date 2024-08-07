American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.47. The stock had a trading volume of 290,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

