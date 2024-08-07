American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT updated its FY24 guidance to $1.23-1.27 EPS.
American Healthcare REIT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.
In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
