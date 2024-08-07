American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. American States Water had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 213,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,836. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. American States Water has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $89.73.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other American States Water news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWR

About American States Water

(Get Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.