American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 493,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 974,884 shares.The stock last traded at $18.11 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $689.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 million. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after purchasing an additional 594,909 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

