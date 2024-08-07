AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 11,342,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,645,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.61. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

