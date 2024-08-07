AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys Shares of 27,546 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.
CVS Health Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,878,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,567,163. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.