AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 144,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,941,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Boston Properties by 47.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 66.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. 1,604,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

