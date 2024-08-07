AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 19,063 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,411. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

