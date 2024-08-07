AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases Shares of 240,149 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 240,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.05% of FOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 904.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 267.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 854,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,192. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

