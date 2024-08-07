AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 191,067 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,067 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Newmont by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Newmont by 701.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Newmont by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,663,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,198,878. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.