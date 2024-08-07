AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 206,738 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,738 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Yum China were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,777,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 38.4% during the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Yum China by 23,769.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,645,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 74.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,811,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,848,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,532. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

