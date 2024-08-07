AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 3,323 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $1,272,143,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,637,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Synopsys by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after buying an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after buying an additional 1,001,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after buying an additional 818,485 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total transaction of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 493 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.60, for a total value of $305,955.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,393,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Synopsys stock traded down $9.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,366. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

