AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 94,581 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94,581 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 298,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after buying an additional 39,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.35. 4,733,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $184.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

