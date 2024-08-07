AMF Tjanstepension AB Takes $8.19 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.7 %

Burlington Stores stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.80. 716,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $263.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.18.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

