Analysts Set CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Target Price at $30.60

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 15,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $424,343.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,010.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

