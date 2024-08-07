Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 9.5 %

TSE:EDV opened at C$26.70 on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$21.11 and a 1 year high of C$33.21.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

