AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.
AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.
