Analyzing enGene (ENGN) and Its Competitors

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) is one of 670 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare enGene to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

enGene has a beta of -0.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, enGene’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for enGene and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score enGene 0 0 6 0 3.00 enGene Competitors 127 574 871 15 2.49

Profitability

enGene currently has a consensus target price of $34.40, suggesting a potential upside of 356.23%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.10%. Given enGene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe enGene is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares enGene and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets enGene N/A -63.25% -5.65% enGene Competitors -20.12% -42.65% -0.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares enGene and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio enGene N/A $104.74 million -4.79 enGene Competitors $907.68 million $69.98 million 39.47

enGene’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than enGene. enGene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of enGene shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of enGene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

enGene competitors beat enGene on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary enGene, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

