Analyzing Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Opthea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98% Opthea N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Opthea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Opthea 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vaxart and Opthea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vaxart presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 393.75%. Opthea has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 533.48%. Given Opthea’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Opthea is more favorable than Vaxart.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opthea has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Opthea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $7.38 million 14.61 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.15 Opthea $117,097.00 1,102.10 -$142.52 million N/A N/A

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Opthea.

Summary

Opthea beats Vaxart on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead product candidate is Sozinibercept (OPT 302), a soluble form of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-3 VEGFR-3, currently under Phase 3 clinical development as a novel therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

