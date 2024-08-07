AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. 63,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Insider Activity

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $306,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

