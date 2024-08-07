Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 675.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 804,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 700,812 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVXL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,909. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

