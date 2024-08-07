Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Andersons Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 318,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,702. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

