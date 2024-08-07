Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 97.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Angel Oak Mortgage REIT to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,793. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:AOMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage REIT will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AOMR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

