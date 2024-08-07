Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $600.00

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.67) and last traded at GBX 614 ($7.85), with a volume of 35626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.74).

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £245.69 million, a P/E ratio of 609.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 646.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 682.45.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.