AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 144,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,878. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AU. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

