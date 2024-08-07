AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

NYSE AU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. 144,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,878. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AU. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

