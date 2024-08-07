ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.380-4.820 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.0 %

ANIP stock opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 16,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $1,101,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,505 shares in the company, valued at $24,953,080.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

