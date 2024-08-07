ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.380-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$560.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.6 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.82 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.75.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

