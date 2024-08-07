ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.380-4.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $540.0 million-$560.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.6 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.82 EPS.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals
In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.