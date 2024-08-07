Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Tops $230.40 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $230.40 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009834 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,985.32 or 1.01290120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02461609 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $10,761,667.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

