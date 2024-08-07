APA (NASDAQ:APA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.83

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 328277 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

APA Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its position in APA by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

