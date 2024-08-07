Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 305,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 120,370 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 536,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 133,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 80,902 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 401,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,574 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,940,000.

NYSEARCA:DFSE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 22,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,227. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

