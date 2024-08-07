Apella Capital LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.33. 2,178,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

