Apella Capital LLC Has $455,000 Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 393.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

OMFS stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,278 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.