Apella Capital LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 32,848,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,970,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

