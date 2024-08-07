Apella Capital LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,411.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,677,000 after buying an additional 994,265 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. 2,996,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,536. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

