Apella Capital LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. 1,939,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

