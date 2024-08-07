Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $430,207. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.30. The stock had a trading volume of 173,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $104.26 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. Science Applications International’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

