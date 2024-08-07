Apella Capital LLC Takes $699,000 Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFLV. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 533,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 106,130 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 76,675 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 819.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after buying an additional 160,756 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFLV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. 426,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.