APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells $4,954,500.00 in Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,570,070.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
APi Group Stock Performance
APG stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.29. 1,819,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 701.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,790,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,349,000 after buying an additional 1,930,059 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,678,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,671,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
