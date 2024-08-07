Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APLE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 628,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,198. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Insider Transactions at Apple Hospitality REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,340,812.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLE

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.