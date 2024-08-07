Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Up 2.8%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $213.47 and last traded at $213.07. Approximately 18,719,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 63,697,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 145.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $253,766,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212,651 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,651,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,677,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,702,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,531,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,587 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
